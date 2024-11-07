“Siddaramaiah has honored democracy by appearing before the investigative officer – Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has respected democracy by appearing before the Lokayukta investigative officer and answering their questions, stated Legislative Council member Ivan D’Souza, criticizing the BJP for mocking this gesture.

In a press statement on Thursday, Ivan pointed out that everyone is equal before the law and remarked that the BJP has now labeled the Chief Minister’s actions as a drama. They talk about a B report being filed. If that’s the case, why did they accept the High Court’s order? Siddaramaiah has done nothing wrong; he is a politician without any blemish in his life, which is the reason for his self-confidence.

When the Lokayukta case was filed in 2013, did Yeddyurappa resign? He had to resign only after being charged. What can they say about his son Vijayendra, who is facing 14 ED cases? We are directly providing 53,000 crores to the people through the guarantee schemes, which is causing discomfort for the BJP. The BJP’s claim that the CM is afraid of the Lokayukta is incorrect; they should learn to value democracy.

Central Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy recently appeared before the Lokayukta; did he resign? Elections are currently happening in three constituencies, and there is a campaign of misinformation for that. The Waqf issue has been brought up for this reason. The BJP has no faith in anything. There is no concern for the people, only hit-and-run tactics. The opposition, which should have been the shadow of the government, should give up the task of finding a stone in the curd.”