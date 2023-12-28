Warming Hearts in Chikkamagaluru: Blanket Donation by NSWS & Yes We Can Drive Spreads Christmas Cheer

Chikkamagaluru: In the true spirit of Christmas, Nicholas Social Welfare Society (NSWS) and Yes We Can Organization orchestrated a heartening blanket donation event in Chikkamagaluru on the evenings of December 24th and 25th. The initiative, spearheaded by dynamic youth icon Shaun D’Souza, Co-Founder of NSWS, aimed to bring warmth to those in need during the winter season.

The blanket distribution took place at significant locations such as St. Joseph’s Cathedral Church, Holy Family Church, Market Road, and the NSWS Office in Chikkamagaluru. The event garnered the active participation of the Bishop of Chikkamagaluru Diocese Rt. Rev. Dr T. Anthony Swamy, Chikmagalur MLA Shri H. D Thammaiah, and Shri Rev. Fr Vinay Kumar, who extended their congratulations and joined in distributing blankets to the deserving people of Chikkamagaluru, led by Shaun D’Souza.

Guests of honour, Shri Dr Venugopal Rao, a senior general physician of Chikmagalur, and Shri D H Nataraj, Entrepreneur and philanthropist, applauded the initiative for its humanitarian gesture. Shaun D’Souza explained that the idea stemmed from witnessing the challenges faced by people sleeping on footpaths and bus stands during the harsh winter nights.

This charitable endeavour was made possible through the generous contributions of Mr Pradyumna V Rao (Asst Bank manager of Karnataka Bank, Bankal), Shri Dr Adarsh Sundar (M.B.B.S, M.S Ortho) Ckm, and Mr Siddhanth Nataraj. The initiative was dedicated to the memory of their dear friend, the late Mr Deryck Correa, known for his generosity.

The event was further supported by Mr Ronald Santhosh, Mr Steven D’Souza (President of NSWS), Mr Royan D’Souza (Treasurer of NSWS), Mr John Sachin (ICYM President of Chikkamagaluru Diocese), who actively participated in distributing 100 blankets. Their collective efforts ensured the success of the event and underscored the commitment to reaching out to the needy in the true spirit of Christmas.

Additionally, the team distributed chocolates to children, spreading joy and sweetness in the festive season.

Contact Information:

Nicholas Social Welfare Society

Benedict Stevenson D’Souza, President of NSWS

Ph: 9449206776, 8431289875

Email: nsws.ind@gmail.com

www.nsws-india.org