Unshackled: Bear Raju’s Journey to Liberty with Wildlife SOS

In a historic act of compassion and commitment to wildlife conservation, Wildlife SOS has liberated 628 endangered sloth bears from the cruel tradition of ‘dancing’ bears. Among them was Raju, the last dancing bear of India, marking his 14th year of freedom this month. Today, Raju’s presence with Wildlife SOS stands as a symbol of triumph over adversity.

Raju represents the pinnacle of Wildlife SOS’ unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation. Rescued in 2009, Raju, now 22, has embraced his new identity as a resilient bear at the Wildlife SOS Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bangalore.

Raju’s physical well-being is robust, and with an eager appetite, Raju delights in treats such as peanut butter, honey, jackfruit, and watermelon, a poignant reminder of the simple joys denied during his ‘dancing’ bear days. He engages joyfully in enrichment activities, like mounting hammocks and playing with swings, showcasing his will to heal from emotional scars acquired in captivity.

Raju’s rescue underscores the significance of the organisation’s mission dedicated to protecting and rehabilitating distressed animals. Wildlife SOS provides facilities mirroring natural habitats, ensuring bears like Raju rediscover life authentically. His transformation from a mistreated bear to a vibrant individual inspires the staff to care for sloth bears.

Dr. Arun A Sha, Director- Research Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS said, “Raju has endured unimaginable pain and fear in his early years and was subjected to a brutal indoctrination process aimed at breaking his spirit. A red-hot iron poker was pierced through his tender muzzle, and a coarse rope was threaded through the fresh wound. Throughout his captive life, this short rope caused Raju agonising pain, compelling him to stand up in distress each time his owner pulled at it. But now, witnessing him as a healthy bear is an intensely emotional moment for us.”

Today, Raju lives a life of freedom and contentment, a reminder of the imperative to protect wildlife from exploitation.

Raju’s remarkable transformation over the past 14 years has been a beacon of inspiration for wildlife conservation. Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS states, “Raju’s journey underscores the power of compassion and dedicated rehabilitation efforts, marking a milestone in our relentless commitment to animal welfare.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS highlights the organisation’s holistic approach, saying, “To protect indigenous sloth bears, we not only rescued them but also provided alternative livelihoods to the Kalandar community. The dancing bear trade was successfully resolved through this multi-tiered technique. Overcoming initial doubt was challenging, but we developed community trust by demonstrating our commitment to delivering a long-term solution for their families.”