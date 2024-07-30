Wayanad landslide disaster toll reaches 70, many missing

Kozhikode: The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy on Tuesday reached 70 and several people were reported missing in the worst affected areas, said officials, adding that hundreds are injured and admitted to different hospitals.

The worst affected areas are Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu. The locals from these areas who managed to escape are deeply shattered by the extent of the tragedy.

Bhavya, the principal of the VHSE School in Velarimala, has been frantically trying to reach out to her students. So far she has been able to talk to 560 students and 22 remained unreachable.

“There are 582 students in my school and I am yet to contact 22. I hope they are safe and I only believe that their phones are out of charge. It’s been raining heavily for the past two days. In the fury, there has been damage to our school. I spoke to many of my teachers also,” said Bhavvya.

Mundakayil is another area which has been badly affected by nature’s fury. NDRF members have reached the area and have commenced search operations as the place has been devastated and numerous houses destroyed.

The Army, NDRF, Fire Force, Police and an army of people from nearby affected areas are engaged in what is being termed the biggest rescue operations in the state.

An NDRF official said the inclement weather, especially the heavy rain in the worst affected areas, is hampering rescue operations.

“There are areas which we are yet to reach because of the bad weather and we are doing everything to reach such areas,” said the NDRF official.

Saffad, who hails from Mundakayil, said his parents have been moved to a safe place, but there is a big number who cannot be reached and there is no information about them.

Another resident Shafeek said he along with around 300 people from the area is now staying put in a resort. “We have been informed the NDRF teams have reached near us and we are waiting to be rescued and wish they reach us quickly,” said Shafeek.

Meanwhile, there are reports from Churalpara that a fresh landslide has occurred in the area and it was raining heavily in the area, leaving the rescue team members in a tight spot.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who along with three other Ministers was en route to the affected areas, said teams from MEG Bengaluru and an Army team from the state capital are being airlifted.

“The rain is causing huge trouble and another issue the rescue operations are facing is the presence of a large number of people who are coming to the affected areas. This is affecting the smooth passage of crucial rescue operators to reach the area, as the roads are all crowded. We all know people are empathic towards sufferings, but our request is people should for no reason travel to the affected areas,” said Rajan.

A 50-member Naval team from Kochi was also reaching Wayanad.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m.



