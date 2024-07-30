Yenepoya Felicitates Chairman of Allied & Healthcare Council Prof Dr Ifthikar Ali Ahmad

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Allied and Healthcare Professions, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony to honor Prof. Dr Ifthikar Ali Ahmad for his appointment as the Chairman of the Allied & Healthcare Council, Karnataka. The event was graced by numerous dignitaries, including Yenepoya Hon. Chancellor Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Pro-Chancellor Mr Mohammed Farhaad Yenepoya, Vice Chancellor Dr M Vijayakumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor – Dr B H. Sripathi Rao, Registrar – Dr K S Gangadhara Somayaji, Controller of Examination – Dr B T Nandish, Dr Akhtar Hussain, and other esteemed members of Yenepoya University.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from Dr Sunita Saldhana, Dean of the Faculty of Allied and Health Care Professions, followed by the lighting of the lamp symbolizing wisdom and enlightenment. Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor, addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

The highlight of the event was the reading of citations by Registrar Dr. K S Gangadhara Somayaji, celebrating Dr Ifthikar Ali Ahmad’s exceptional contributions to the healthcare field. In his speech, Dr Ifthikar Ali Ahmad inspired the audience with his heartfelt words, emphasizing the importance of passion and commitment in one’s career.

Chancellor Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi delivered the presidential address, praising Dr Ahmad’s leadership and dedication. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Lourdhuraj, Principal of Yenepoya Physiotherapy College, followed by the National Anthem.

The event marked a significant milestone in Dr. Ifthikar Ali Ahmad’s illustrious career and celebrated his impact on the Allied and Healthcare sectors in Karnataka.



