Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached 84, Kerala Chief Secretary, Dr V Venu, in a statement said that taking into account the grave tragedy, the state will observe two days’ official mourning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On both these days the National Flag will fly at half mast and all official engagements of the Kerala government have been postponed.

The state government expressed deep sadness over the landslide that occurred at Churalmala in the wee hours of Tuesday leaving 84 dead, many injured and missing and causing huge destruction of public and private property.

The worst affected areas are Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu and the locals from these areas who managed to escape are shattered as hundreds of homes have been totally buried or destroyed.

Rescue operations under the aegis of the NDRF, Navy, Army, police and the fire department along with the local people, are continuing.

A special ropeway has now been put up at Churalmala and the rescue teams have managed to reach the marooned area. They hope to rescue the people trapped in the area shortly.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are now arriving with more men and material to erect a Bailey Bridge at Churalmala where a bridge was swept away during the landslide.

A 50-member Naval team from Kochi with expertise in crossing swollen water bodies have started their work.

Meanwhile, food packets and medicines have also started to arrive and are being given to people who have been badly affected by nature’s fury.

The Centre is closely monitoring the operations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deputed Union Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, to Wayanad to coordinate the rescue and relief operations.



