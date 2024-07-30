Ph.D. awarded to Ms Severine Pinto of St Aloysius

Mangaluru: Ms Severine Pinto, Associate Professor, Department of English, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), has been awarded a Ph.D. for her thesis “Web of Human Relationships in Select Novels of J.M. Coetzee” from Srinivas University, Mangaluru.

She was successfully guided by Dr A. Lourdusamy, a Research Guide at Srinivas University, Mangaluru.

She is the proud daughter of Mr Marcel Pinto & Mrs Agnes D’Souza from Bantwal, Karingana, and the wife of Mr Francis Louis D’Souza from Kadaba.