We don’t want Anil Antony back: Congress workers declare in party rally



Thiruvalla (Kerala): Passions ran high among Congress workers when they shouted in unison that they do not want Anil Antony, son of veteran CWC member and former Defence Minister, AK Antony, back in the party.

This response came after former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader, PJ Kurian, while speaking at an election rally of the Congress, pointed out that Anil, after enjoying all the benefits in the party, ditched it and left to join the BJP.

“It’s now a matter of time, when he will ditch the BJP and Anil will return to the Congress,” said Kurian.

No sooner did he say this, there was a huge response from the audience that the Congress party doesn’t need Anil again.

Last year Anil surprised many and left the Congress in shock when he quit the grand old party and joined the BJP.

Now the BJP has fielded him from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency and Anil is locking horns with sitting Congress MP, Anto Antony, who is aiming for his fourth-straight win and also two-time former state Finance Minister and CPI(M) veteran, Thomas Isaac.

Incidentally, the entire family of late Congress legend and two-time Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, is campaigning for the Congress’ Anto Antony.

Chandy and Antony and their families have been extremely close for long.