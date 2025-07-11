We missed no targets in Pak, not even a glass pane broken in India: NSA Doval on Op Sindoor

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday addressed the convocation ceremony at IIT Madras, delivering a fiery defence of ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s cross-border air assault on Pakistan in retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

Doval said the mission caused extensive damage to Pakistani military installations, specifically airbases. He said India hit 13 spots, including nine terror bases crisscrossing Pakistan and Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision and missed none of them during Operation Sindoor.

The NSA, while referring to India’s capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border, called out the international media for its reportage of the Operation, which was only about the fight against terrorism.

“You tell me one photograph, one image… These are satellite images from across the world,” Doval said, challenging critics to produce any evidence of damage inside India. “Not even a glass pane has been broken in India,” he said while taking a dig at international media coverage.

“We are capable of doing that,” he added, referring to Pakistan’s key air bases like Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala, and Rawalpindi, which he said were hit during the May 10 operation.

Doval hailed Operation Sindoor as a “precise” and “indigenous” military success. “Some of our best systems were deployed — BrahMos, battlefield surveillance radars, integrated air command and control systems. We hit nine terrorist targets. We missed none,” he said, asserting that the entire operation was completed within 23 minutes.

This is the first time that NSA Doval has spoken about Operation Sindoor. And, it is probably also an answer to the Opposition, especially Rahul Gandhi, who demanded answers on ‘losses’ suffered by the IAF.

With Doval portraying it as a flawless mission, he showcased the Operation as India’s growing military prowess and evolving strategic capabilities.

His remarks reflect the government’s continued focus on promoting indigenous innovation, including in sensitive sectors like defence, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.