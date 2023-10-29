We Put Border Areas on High Alert after Kerala Serial Blasts – HM Dr G Parameshwar

Udupi: “We do not rule the government by listening to BJP. If they want to give good suggestions in the interest of the state we will accept it. BJP should stop criticising for everything”, said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar. He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on Sunday, October 29.

Following the serial blasts at a Christian religious convention in Kerala on Sunday, the Home Minister said, “We have heightened the security level for the police and security agencies, particularly in the coastal districts. We have sent an alert message to the cops and Instructions have been given to the IG and SPs to monitor the Mangaluru border along with other districts. We will not give any chance for such incidents to happen in Karnataka”.

Commenting on the issue of Operation Kamala, he said that the people of the state have decided that the BJP should wait for another five years. BJP dreaming that the Congress will lose power in the state, let them wait, he said.

We are not having any discussions about the devolution of government. Everything is created by the media. Is AICC President Kharge said anything about this? Discussion is only going on media based on assumptions. Why should the media ask the question of power-sharing? He questioned.

Siddaramaiah is working as the Chief Minister, all the rest are irrelevant now. If there are any changes the high command will decide, he said.

Answering the question about Satish Jarakiholi’s dissatisfaction, the home minister said, “Satish Jarakiholi is happy, what is wrong with him? Is it wrong to go for dinner at anyone’s home?