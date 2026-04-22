We remain resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism: Prez Murmu on Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday remembered the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such acts of terror cannot deter the country’s “unwavering commitment to peace and unity”.

India is observing on Wednesday one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “I pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic loss of innocent lives in that heinous act remains etched in our collective memory. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands with them.”

“Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity. We remain resolute in our determination to defeat terrorism everywhere in all its forms,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the lives lost in the heinous terror attack.

“I solemnly remember the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The innocent lives lost in that gruesome and dastardly act of terror remain etched in our collective memory. I pay heartfelt tributes to those we lost and stand in solidarity with their families, whose grief is immeasurable. They will forever be remembered,” the Vice President said in a post on X.

“Such acts of brutality can never shake our resolve to uphold peace, unity, and the enduring values of humanity. We remain firm in our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he added.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic ‘kalima’ to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.