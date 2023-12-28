‘We Will Stage Massive Protests if Prabhakar Bhat is Not Arrested Soon ‘- Women India Movement

‘Massive Protests will be Staged if Prabhakar Bhat is Not Arrested Soon ‘- Members of Women India Movement (WIM) – Karnataka during a Press Meet at Mangaluru Press Club on Thursday, 28 December

Mangaluru: On Tuesday, 26 December 2023 the Srirangapatna police had registered an FIR naming Senior RSS Leader Kalladaka Prabhakar Bhat, on a complaint lodged by social worker Najma Nazeer. Bhat is booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 294 (uttering obscenity), 509 (insulting modesty of women), 506 (criminal intimidation), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (insult to a class of persons), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings). The FIR was for Bhat’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave “permanent husbands” to Muslim women by criminalising the practice of triple talaq.

On Sunday, 24 December, Prabhakar Bhat at a Hanuman Jayanthi celebration at Srirangapatna said that Muslim women had separate husbands each day. They did not have permanent husbands. It was the Modi government that gave them permanent husbands, which triggered outrage. The FIR also says that he had accused Muslim women of trapping Hindu men with “love jihad”. “Not just young Muslim men. Even Muslim women have been cheating. They are engaging in ‘love jihad’ with Hindu youngsters. Don’t you (Muslims) have young women and men?” Bhat had allegedly said at the public event. At the same event, Bhat had accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of sowing the seeds of hatred by proposing to lift the ban on hijab in government-run schools.

Following the controversial remarks made of Muslim women by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat there have been various protests and public meetings held in the state. Locally here in Mangaluru, the members of the Karnataka Women India Movement held a press meeting at Mangaluru Press Club condemning the remarks made by Bhat. Addressing the media personnel, Ms Fathima Naseema- Karnataka State President of WIM said, ” Prabhakar Bhatt’s remarks were not only an insult to Muslim girls but to women as a whole. We demand the immediate arrest of Bhat. His inflammatory statements are an attempt to provoke the Hindus, especially ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nothing but a vote bank. If an FIR was filed against Bhat, why police are keeping quiet by not arresting him? Even the present Congress government which was supported by the Muslim community to bring them into power is turning a blind eye in this regard”.

“Bhat’s remarks on Muslim women are very hurtful and he needs to be arrested for making such hurtful comments. He asserted that criminalizing triple talaq granted Muslim women ‘permanent husbands,’ suggesting that before this, they did not have stable marriages and that Muslim women must have been very happy with this move as they used to have a new husband every day, no permanent husband because they used to say talaq talaq talaq and leave-these remarks by Bhat are baseless and worthless. We condemn his remarks and urge the police and government to take quick action in arresting him, if not we will stage massive protests throughout the state” added Ms Fathima.

Ms Zulaika -WIM State Committee member; Ms Nasriya Belalre- WIM State General Secretary; Ms Shahida Tasneem- WIM State Committee member; Ms Naureen Alampady- WIM Dakshina Kannada President, among others were present during the press meet.

FORMER STATE MINISTER RAMANATH RAI ALSO WANTS RSS LEADER K PRABHAKAR BHAT TO BE ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY

In yet another press meet held at Hotel Woodlands, Mangaluru on Thursday, December 28, veteran Congress leader and former minister Ramanath Rai condemned the allegations made by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat accusing Muslim women and demanded swift action and arrest of Bhat.



Rai said, “Bhat is misleading people and making them do bad things, and that’s why people of all castes, communities, and every citizen should support us in putting him behind bars. His speech at Srirangapatna shows us that a person from our district is speaking so poorly about Muslim women, and it’s not just an insult to a specific community but to all women. This shows the thought process of Prabhakar Bhat. When there are various complaints and non-bailable FIR’s against Bhat for his speech, the police and government should take action and arrest him.

Responding to questions about the ongoing efforts and the desired outcome, Rai emphasized the responsibility to exert pressure, expressing hope that the government would take appropriate action. He noted that discussions have been initiated with the chief minister and the police department.



