Webinar on ‘Funding and Innovation for 3D Printing in Maxillofacial Reconstruction’

Mangaluru: On August 20, 2024, the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Yenepoya Dental College, in collaboration with the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) and Yenepoya Technology Incubator, hosted a webinar on “Funding and Innovation for 3D Printing in Maxillofacial Reconstruction.”

The event began with a welcome from Dr B.H. Sripathi Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), followed by remarks from AOMSI President Dr Bhagavandas Rai and General Secretary Dr Girish Rao. Dr M. Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Director of the Yenepoya Technology Incubator, provided an overview of 3D printing technology and the facilities available at the center. Dr Vivekanand Kattimani, Chairperson of the AOMSI Research Committee, discussed 3D printing’s transformative impact on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr Asim Syed Shiraz, CEO of the Yenepoya Technology Incubator, covered funding and commercialization strategies. The session also featured a case series presentation by Dr Rohan Shetty and Dr Rohan Thomas from the Surgical Oncology Department.

The interactive Q&A session was moderated by Organising Secretary Dr Vinayakrishna Kolari, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks from Organising Chairman Dr Jagadish Chandra. Dr Varsha Upadya and Dr Prathiba S compered the event. The webinar, held via Zoom, took place from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, attracting 296 delegates nationwide. Participants received e-certificates and provided positive feedback.