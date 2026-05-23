Western nations release joint statement, warn Israel about policies and further entrenchment in West Bank

London: A joint statement was released by nine Western countries — The UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway and the Netherlands on the serious situation in Israel’s West Bank.

“Over the past few months, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated significantly. Settler violence is at unprecedented levels. The policies and practices of the Israeli government, including a further entrenchment of Israeli control, are undermining stability and prospects for a two-State solution,” the statement said on Friday.

It added that the International law is clear on Israeli settlements in the West Bank terming them as “illegal” and the construction projects in the E1 area would not be an exemption.

According to the statement, The E1 settlement development would divide the West Bank in two and marks a serious breach of international law.

It said, “businesses should not bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences of participating in settlement construction, including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”

The countries jointly in the statement called on the “Israeli government to end its expansion of settlements and administrative powers, ensure accountability for settler violence and investigate allegations against Israeli forces”.

They also called on the “Israeli government to respect the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and the historic status quo arrangements, and lift financial restrictions on the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian economy”.

The countries strongly opposed those “who argue for annexation and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population, including members of the Israeli governmen”.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on a negotiated two-State solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security within secure and recognised borders,” the statement noted.