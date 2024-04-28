‘What has Didi done to Bengal’, JP Nadda slams Mamata govt over Sandeshkhali issue



New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, BJP National President J. P. Nadda said that everyone saw how “anti-social elements” in Trinamool Congress like Sheikh Shahjahan have become a “threat” to the women of Sandeshkhali.

The investigative agencies, who went there to protect Sandeshkhali women’s dignity and their lands, were fatally attacked, he added.

Emphasising the deployment of NSG to protect the locals, he said: “We can understand how the government of Mamata Banerjee has spread lawlessness in West Bengal.”

Referring to reports of recovered weapons during a search operation in Sandeshkhali, Nadda said: “CBI recovered three foreign revolvers, one revolver used by the police, a foreign pistol, guns, several bullets and cartridges. What has Mamata Didi turned Bengal into? Bombs and guns are found where there should have been the resonance of Rabindra Sangeet.”

He questioned further: “Will Mamata Banerjee win elections by scaring, threatening, and endangering the lives of the people? Did prominent figures like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and Aurobindo envision such a Bengal?”

He warned Mamata Banerjee against relying on such tactics to secure electoral victories, affirming that the “people would respond decisively to her actions.” He asserted that “BJP will win more than 35 seats in West Bengal.”

Adding that the Sandeshkhali incident is testimony to Mamata Banerjee’s weakness and barbarism, he appealed to the electorate to demand an explanation for it.

Nadda is campaigning in West Bengal on Sunday.