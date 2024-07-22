What small traders from Varanasi expect from the Union Budget

Varanasi: Common people have high hopes from the Union Budget 2024-25 which will be presented in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, small traders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi have shared their thoughts on the Union Budget.

Chandanlal, who runs a Banarasi saree business, said, “We have a lot of expectations from the Modi government, including reduction of GST on Banarasi sarees. There is high demand for our art and tradition, but due to increasing GST, sales are decreasing. If the government provides some help to promote our business, Banarasi sarees can reach people at lower prices.”

Surya, who runs a guest house in Varanasi, told IANS, “The government should put an end to the commission given to brokers who bring guests to hotels or guest houses. Also, the GST on stays is very high. Even if a guest stays for one day, he or she will have to pay 12 per cent GST. To promote tourism, the government should reduce GST.”

Another trader said, “We hope the government will provide tax relief to small businesses. Also, the prices of goods used in restaurants, such as lentils and raw materials are increasing. The government should address this problem faced by the small traders like us.”

Another trader from Varanasi hopes that the government will present a Budget that provides relief to both traders and the common people.

“The government should ensure that people do not get disappointed with the Budget. Also, the government needs to reduce taxes.”