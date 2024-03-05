When Can a Real Gambling Law in India be Expected to Take Effect?

Online gambling licensing, laws, and regulations in India vary across the country as each state has a different stance.

The governing authorities in most regions have a strict approach towards online gambling activities, which are not legally permitted, whereas others have a slightly more laid-back approach to certain forms of gambling activities, but it’s still not legally permitted.

Here is a closer look at when a standardized gambling law that is the same across all of India can be expected. You can also find out which fully licensed and regulated ‘offshore’ iGaming sites people in India prefer to use in 2024 more than other sites.

Is online casino gambling in India legal?

There are currently no federal laws in India that prohibit online gambling at iGaming sites. However, the governing authorities in a handful of Indian states have recently introduced explicit laws prohibiting all forms of online gambling activities.

With that in mind, players can still sign up to online sports betting sites (aka online sportsbooks or bookmakers), dedicated poker sites, bingo & lottery sites, and online casinos, but these sites are usually licensed and regulated outside of Indian borders and controlled by foreign operators.

Offshore gambling sites (as they are often called) fall outside of the jurisdiction, and so the operators of these sites who ply their trade towards the Indian market cannot be prosecuted by Indian law.

Additionally, no Indian players have ever been prosecuted or fined for playing at such sites. Always remember that if you are found gambling online, there is a possibility you could face legal action under the Public Gambling Act.

Players tend to sidestep most restrictions to access blocked iGaming sites by using proxy servers or VPNs (Virtual Private Network) to play online casino games, place sports bets, and engage in other popular online gambling activities.

The recent 28% GST (Goods and Service Tax) regime levied on all online gambling activities in India that was introduced in October 2023 has made several major iGaming operators pull out from the Indian market altogether, and it left players with no other choice but to use a betting app at an ‘offshore’ iGaming sites where they aren’t taxed such as huge amount.

When can a standardized gambling law that applies to all online gambling activities, covering all of India, be expected?

It could take many years before a standardized gambling law in India that applies to all online gambling activities can be expected. The government still faces many considerations and challenges before introducing the correct legal framework and best practice licensing and regulation system.

At the time of writing, online gamblers and iGaming website operators face legal ambiguity because of the lack of a standardized legal online gambling landscape.

Another challenge for online casino players and sports bettors is that they can often face payment processing hurdles when using a certain type of Indian online payment solution to deposit and withdraw on real money gambling sites. Certain payment processing gateways may hinder or refuse to process transactions.

Until a proper law is introduced, Indian players also don’t have access to as many safer/ responsible gambling tools , which players in other well-regulated online gambling jurisdictions have easy access to, meaning there is the possibility of addictive gambling patterns forming among some of the more ‘at-risk’ players.

Finally, foreign operators, or even homegrown operators who are looking to set up shop and run a legally permitted online gambling website in India, will have to navigate a complicated regulatory landscape until such a law is passed.

Final note

As the online gambling industry in India and across the globe continues to evolve, a new, improved, and standardized online gambling law will need to be implemented across the country. However, exactly when that might happen is anyone’s guess.

The easiest way for the Indian government to introduce such a law would be to look at how other regions with mature legal online gambling landscapes, such as the United Kingdom, regulate their iGaming industry and try to emulate their success for a safer and better environment for everyone involved.