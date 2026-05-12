White House honors ‘undefeated champion’ Indiana University Hoosiers

Washington: Calling it a “legendary story”, US President Donald Trump welcomed the national champion Indiana University Hoosiers to the White House after the programme’s first unbeaten title-winning season.

Trump praised head coach Curt Cignetti for transforming Indiana into a national football powerhouse within two seasons.

“I think he’s the coach of the last decade,” Trump said during the ceremony attended by players, university officials and lawmakers from Indiana.

The President said Indiana’s rise was unlike anything seen in recent college football history.

“He inherited something that was less than great, and he made it into something that probably has never been done at this level,” Trump said.

Trump recalled how Cignetti had confidently declared after taking over the programme in 2023: “I win. I just know how to win.” “Just two years later, he brought home the national championship,” he said.

The Hoosiers completed a 16-0 season and defeated several top-ranked teams during their championship run, including Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks.

Trump repeatedly highlighted Indiana’s playoff victories and praised the team’s discipline and resilience.

“This team lifted the Indiana football programme from a historic low,” he said. “Your grit and discipline and your belief and your strength of character — the coach is, I think, just an incredible story.”

The President also spoke about quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was absent because he had joined NFL training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“He’s a winner,” Trump said. “I think he’s going to do great.”

Cignetti credited the university leadership and players for the programme’s turnaround. “You got to have a commitment at the top,” he said. “Without a commitment at the top nothing’s possible.”

The coach called the season “the greatest record in college football history”.

“Beat six top ten teams,” he said. “The whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts.”

Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe briefly addressed the audience after Trump invited him to the podium.

“Coach Cigs is a very good coach,” Sharpe said. “I stayed and I’m glad I stayed because we won a national championship.”

Wide receiver Charlie Becker thanked Trump and said the visit would remain a lifelong memory for the team.

“This is an honour,” Becker said. “We’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Trump later invited the players to tour the Oval Office and receive commemorative medals. He also joked with players and praised the team’s confidence throughout the event.