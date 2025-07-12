White House official denies plan to abolish FEMA

New York: It is not on the agenda of the White House to abolish the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) outright, The Washington Post cited an official source, as US President Donald Trump travels to Texas to view the impact of last week’s deadly floods.

For months, Trump and his homeland security secretary have said that FEMA, the agency initially created to coordinate the response to disasters that occur in the United States and that overwhelm the resources of local and state authorities, could be eliminated.

The newspaper quoted a White House official as saying that no official action is being taken to wind down FEMA, and that changes in the agency will probably amount to a “rebranding” that will emphasise state leaders’ roles in disaster response.

Trump will make the ultimate decision, but at this point FEMA is not set to be abolished, it added.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump visited central Texas, clapping back again at the criticism of his policy and federal response to the July 4 major flooding that left at least 121 dead and more than 150 others missing.

The search is continuing, though no survivors have been found since July 5, according to officials from the hardest-hit Kerr County in central Texas.

More than 2,100 responders from local authorities, 20 US states and several federal agencies joined the search and rescue.

The local, state and federal governments have done an “incredible job” in managing the flooding response, rescue and recovery, Trump said in Texas after surveying the damage on Friday.