‘Who becomes CM is not important’: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra on party’s projection for top role

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that the question of who becomes Chief Minister from the party is not important but instead what matters is that the people of Karnataka are frustrated with this “corrupt, anti-people and anti-Hindu” Congress government.

He was addressing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming South-East Graduates’ Constituency election.

Referring to comments made by BJP leaders projecting him as a future Chief Minister of Karnataka, Vijayendra said such statements were made out of affection and confidence but urged party leaders to remain focused on the larger political objective.

“Chandranna’s (BJP MLA M. Chandrappa) remarks describing me as a future Chief Minister were made with affection and confidence. But I would like to offer a word of advice as the State BJP President. The question of who becomes Chief Minister is not important. What matters is that the people of Karnataka are frustrated with this “corrupt, anti-people and anti-Hindu” Congress government. They are also angry with a government that has allegedly looted funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Therefore, the responsibility on all of us has increased,” he added.

He also said that a deserving person who can effectively raise public issues should be elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Vijayendra added that the State Legislature is the “temple of democracy” and that the people expect capable representatives to be elected to discuss the state’s pressing issues and public concerns.

He said the BJP has represented the South-East Graduates’ Constituency continuously for the past eight terms.

“These days, we are witnessing people entering the Legislative Council merely to satisfy their political ambitions or out of political fascination. Some are contesting elections under the illusion that money power alone can ensure victory. The Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies are extremely important, and they must be represented by competent individuals,” he added.

Vijayendra said the BJP has fielded K.M. Suresh as the NDA candidate, describing him as an honest party worker who has served the education sector for several decades and has worked selflessly for society.

“There are only a few days left for the election, and the number of registered voters is expected to cross 50,000. K.M. Suresh has to campaign across five districts and cover all 33 Assembly constituencies that fall under this graduates’ constituency. I request our leaders, particularly from Chitradurga district, to take greater responsibility in ensuring his victory,” the State BJP Chief added.

He noted that the BJP has consistently won the Graduates’ and Teachers’ Constituency elections even when the Congress was in power.

“However, the political situation has changed. The ruling Congress has been actively enrolling voters for several months. We still have a few months before the election, and we must accelerate our voter registration and organisational efforts,” he said.

Several BJP leaders, including district president K.T. Kumaraswamy, former MLAs Tippareddy and Basavaraj, MLA Chandranna, former MLC Shivayogi Swamy, MLCs Keshav Prasad and Naveen, NDA candidate K.M. Suresh, State President of the Kadugolla community Rajanna and other party functionaries were present at the meeting.