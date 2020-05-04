Spread the love



















Why can’t migrants travel for free, asks Priyanka Gandhi



New Delhi: After announcing that it will bear the cost of railway tickets for migrant workers, the Congress has launched an all out attack on the government.

Taking a dig at the ruling dispensation, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that if the government can spent Rs 100 crore for the “Namaste Trump” event and the Railway Minister can donate Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARE fund, why the same reciprocity can’t be shown for the distressed migrants.

She also said that people have been evacuated from foreign locations free of cost, so why charge the migrants for train tickets. “Labourers are nation builders, but today they are forced to stumble here and there which is causing pain,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“When we can evacuate people from foreign lands using planes, spend Rs 100 crore in Namaste Trump and Rail Minister can donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARE fund, then why in this distressed time labourers are not allowed to travel free,” she added.

She said that the Congress has decided to take care of the expenses of those returning home.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi said in a statement, “The Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee (state unit) shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard.”

“This will be the Congress’ humble contribution to the service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them,” she said.

Her remarks came amid the reports that the migrants were being charged for their travel by trains to their respective states.

The Railways has said earlier that it was charging the state governments for the ‘Shramik’ special train tickets.

The Railways also clarified that the Shramik special trains are meant for “nominated people” identified and registered by the state governments and the Railways will not issue ticket to any individual or entertain any request from any group.