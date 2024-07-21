Why shouldn’t action be taken against Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading ‘lies’, asks Andhra minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is spreading lies and asked why should action not be initiated against him for making false claims that 36 “politically motivated murders” took place in the state since the TDP-led coalition government assumed office last month.

Stating that there were only four politically motivated murders, she claimed that three of the victims belonged to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Recalling that when the YSRCP was in power, the CID arrested the persons who posted their comments on social media on actual incidents, the Home Minister asked why Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is levelling baseless charges against the government, should not be arrested.

She said that the people will repulse and teach a fitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other YSRCP leaders who are uttering falsehoods on the recent incidents.

Talking to media persons at the party central office in Amaravati, she claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost his mental balance after losing power and as a result of this, he was levelling baseless allegations against the state government.

Anitha said Jagan Mohan Reddy, who hastily visited Vinukonda claiming that the person who was done to death was his party worker, did not announce financial assistance to the family.

“Shamelessly, Mr Jagan is saying that he will stage a dharna in New Delhi seeking Central rule in the state,” she said, adding that despite the people blatantly rejecting the YSRCP, the party leaders are brazenly uttering lies.

The Home Minister demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy produce necessary evidence on the allegations that he is making like 36 politically-motivated murders, 300 incidents of attempt-to-murder, 30 suicides, over 560 incidents in which private properties were destroyed and 1,000 physical attacks.

“If details on these incidents are not provided, severe action will be initiated,” she said.

Anitha also said that during his five-year rule, Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make even a single statement on the atrocities against women but after Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister, those involved in one such incident were arrested immediately and sent to jail. She said since the Assembly session is beginning now, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to escape from attending the House under the guise that he is staging a dharna in New Delhi.