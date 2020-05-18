Why Trucks Bearing TN & AP Registration Allowed to Transport Red Mud from Mudipu during Lockdown

Spread the love



















Why Trucks Bearing Tamil Nadu (TN) & Andhra Pradesh (AP) Registration Allowed to Transport Red Mud from Pajir/ Mudipu during Lockdown

Mangaluru : A situation, which will be detrimental to the agricultural activities in Pajir/Mudipu vicinity, the main profession of which is agriculture, is created due to the rampant red mura mud mining that is taking place on a land of 1.05 acres, having lease No DKD-395/16-10-2018 in Survey No- 406/2BP7 and 402/2P7 that is given to a private individual by the Mining and Geological department of Mangaluru. Whether the ongoing business is legal or illegal, but the only concern of the local residents there is why the district administration and police are still allowing trucks from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to enter here, when there are restrictions implemented during the lockdown in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 aka Coronavirus.

Following up on a report published today, 18 May (Ref: In Lockdown 4, Karnataka Bans Entry Of People From 4 States Till May 31 ),where it states that Karnataka has banned entry of people from four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala – till May 31, a day after the centre said that the movement of passengers would be allowed only with mutual consent between the states. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. So, what action will our authorities take against these trucks from TN and AP, (along with drivers and cleaners) now that a new rule has been enforced by the government.

Prior to this new rule, when the covid-19 lockdown clicked in, all these trucks from out of state were banned entering this village near Pajir/Mudipu for a while, but recently after the relaxation of lockdown, once again a number of trucks from AP and TN are hauling the red mud from this area, and the residents are feared about the spread of Covid-19, since a bunch of drivers from these states , who are not tested before entering Pajir/Mudipu are allowed to move freely, as they want.

It is learnt that this is a BIG business of sending Mura mud (mud of red stones) to outstation states, which has been carried out on a large scale, since last year. Thousands of tonnes of Mura mud is being transported to outstation states in trucks bearing Andhra and Tamil Nadu registration number plates. The labourers who are digging the mud are saying that this is being sent for use in the manufacture of cement. Even if permission is given for mining, there are conditions of digging only a certain amount of mud for a particular area. However, it seems all the conditions are thrown to air in this area and more than 30 truckloads of mud is being transported through trucks.

While many agriculturists live in the vicinity of the Mura mud mining area, and in addition, this area is inhabited by people living in homes and newly come-up apartments, after the area developed, and also Infosys shifted from City to Mudipu. However, presently a huge crater is formed in the 1.05 acre of land, and agriculturists fear that their agricultural land could get completely destroyed if the rain water that gets accumulated in the crater and the mud mixed with it seeps into the underground area. And due to the recent heavy downpour, the agriculturists are already facing the brunt of the Mother Nature. People in the area say that the business has grown to such an extent that the locals are scared to speak about the same, assuming that land mafia could be involved in the project.

Sources reveal that ss much as 517 acres of land was acquired by KIADB, a decade ago, for establishing SEZ at Kairangala village of Bantwal taluk. Out of that Infosys in Mudipu is functioning on 353 acres of area. On rest of the land, a huge pile of Mura mud was dug and stored around seven to eight years ago, when second land of road was being constructed for SEZ. Later, the transportation of the same started through trucks. It is learnt that usually the loading work is undertaken after sunset. Trucks make a beeline in this area in the evening. Loading is done with the help of Hitachi/JCB machines. On the trucks that bear the registration plates of outstation states, there are names of various cement companies also.

One of the resident of Mudipu working for a private IT firm speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “When the district administration is so cautious about the spread of Covid-19, and having banned people from other states entering into Dakshina Kannada, it is surprising to note that the district officials and police personnel have turned a blind eye against bunch of trucks, including its drivers and cleaners, from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, that enter the vicinity of Pajir/Mudipu to haul the red mud daily. We have no problem with the ongoing business, but our concern and fear is that about the spread of Covid-19 from these out of district places. We have noticed these trucks crew urinating and spitting in the area, and many are not even wearing face masks and adhering to social distancing. We have also noticed the drivers and cleaners stop their vehicles near hospitals and shopping area in Deralakatte, and freely roam around and buy products or sit and chat with no social distancing or even wearing face masks”.

He further said, “When the district administration is doing all the health check ups when people come from abroad or from other districts or states, how come these drivers/cleaners are exempted from it. By the negligence of the district admin officials, there could be chances of spread of more positive Covid-19 cases in the district, when we have a quite a few +ve cases already. In spite of few complaints made to the concerned authorities in this regard, there has been no action taken, as we seeing the trucks still entering from AP and TN daily. It is learnt that even Infosys has lodged a complaint. We only hope that the concerned officials will do the needful in controlling/preventing the entry of such out-of-state people, during this covid-19 scare. The silence of the police department and other people involved over this issue has also given rise to suspicion. We hope this report which has highlighted the facts will bring a change for the benefit of the safety of the residents in the area”.

