Wife Attempts to End Life after Husband Commits Suicide at Ullal

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old man committed suicide by hanging. His wife also later attempted suicide, but locals intervened and stopped her at Kumpala here, on April 29.

The deceased has been identified as Yogish (44), a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Kumpala.

According to sources, Yogish was doing centering work and on April 29 morning, hanged himself on the toilet roof adjacent to his house. Yogish was also a member of a self-help group. The self-help group had given Yogish Rs 40,000 to remit to the bank, but he spent the money. In this regard, other members of SHG visited Yogish’s house twice on April 28 and informed him to remit the amount to the bank. It is suspected that unable to bear the humiliation, Yogish had committed suicide.

When Yogish’s wife saw her husband hanging, she too attempted suicide by hanging, but locals who were present at the spot stopped her from ending her life.

The Ullal police sent the body to the government Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Yogish is survived by two children, wife, and mother.

A case has been registered in Ullal police station.