BJP Slams Congress Over FIR against Hindu Leader

Mangaluru: BJP District President Satish Kumpala criticized Congress for filing an FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell, who questioned the restriction on Ganapati Visarjan procession in Nagamangala.

Satish Kumpala argued that Congress is selectively targeting Hindu organizations while ignoring anti-national activities. He cited instances of Palestine flags being raised in various parts of the state and questioned Congress’s silence.

Kumpala also criticized Congress leader and former MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao for his alleged provocative behavior, saying it’s unacceptable in a democratic country.

The BJP leader expressed support for Hindu organizations protesting against the state government’s alleged inaction against anti-national elements.



