Wildlife Expert K. Ullas Karanth Unveils ‘Naturalistic Tiger Dance Models’ in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Renowned wildlife zoologist and tiger conservationist Dr. K. Ullas Karanth unveiled ‘Naturalistic Tiger Dance Models’ at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, on Monday, April 20. The initiative seeks to bring greater realism and authenticity to Pilivesha, the traditional tiger dance of Dakshina Kannada.

Artist Harish Kodialbail, assisted by Siddakatte Bhushan Shetty and Nagaraj Bajal, created the sculptures based on extensive research. Dr. Karanth conceived and curated the project, drawing on his field experience to provide input.

Group Captain Kodialguthu Pradip Shetty formally inaugurated the sculptures in the presence of Pilivesha scholars Dr. Chandrashekar Shetty and K. K. Pejavar. Dr. Karanth then delivered an introductory address, and the event continued with an interactive session.

Recalling his early fascination with tigers, Dr. Karanth said his interest was sparked by witnessing a tiger dance in childhood and later seeing a real tiger in a circus. He noted that by the 1960s, rampant hunting had brought tiger populations to the brink, prompting conservation efforts led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “I was so drawn to tigers that I chose to dedicate my life to their scientific study and conservation,” he said, adding that he encountered his first tiger in the wild only after 15 years of fieldwork.

Explaining the concept behind the model presentation, he observed that contemporary Pilivesha often lacks a connection with real tiger characteristics. “Earlier, the performance carried social prestige while also reflecting aspects of real tiger behaviour. Today, unrelated colours and patterns are used, and the form has drifted from its roots. By becoming a showcase for glamour and vanity, it has transitioned from attracting children to appeasing adults,” he said, calling for greater research and authenticity in the art form. He urged performers and organisers to move towards more realistic representations.

Participating in the discussion, Harish Kodialbail said it was a unique experience to design the sculptures and translate tiger features to human anatomy. Dr. Chandrashekar Shetty noted that limited documented material exists on the evolution of tiger dance. K. Pejavar pointed out that Pilivesha is closely linked to local traditions of faith, physical culture, and community institutions such as gymnasiums.

Kodialguthu Pratibha Karanth welcomed the gathering. Complimentary copies of a book on tiger dance authored by Dr. Chandrashekar Shetty were distributed by Kodialguthu family elder Jyothi Alva. Nemiraj Shetty proposed the vote of thanks. The event was supported by the Mangaluru Chapter of INTACH and Art Kanara Trust. Former District Chief Commissioner of Bharath Scouts and Guides N. G. Mohan and former MUDA Chairman K. Tejomaya were among the prominent citizens in attendance.