Will have to give account of every rupee: CM-designate Rekha Gupta on corruption charges against AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta has said that those who indulged in corruption in the last 12 years will be held accountable.

“For the past 12 years, AAP has ruled Delhi, and the issues of corruption are on their shoulders. They will have to account for every rupee of the public… Anyone who indulged in corruption will have to give an account of every rupee…”, the CM-designate said to the media outside her residence in Shalimar Bagh.

She also said that the new responsibility is a “new motivation and a new chapter for her”.

As BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta takes oath as the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, she will have six ministers in her cabinet.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed the CM and her six ministers. A gazette notification was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, saying the appointments would be effective from the date they are sworn in.

“The President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in,” reads the notification signed by Praveen Kumar Rai, joint secretary.

The notification mentions the names of six MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers — Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister and her ministers will take place at the Ramlila Maidan and a large number of people are expected to participate.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.

On Wednesday, Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their faith in her, saying “I will stand up to his expectations”.

“PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me…,” Gupta said.