Mohan Yadav to attend Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta’s oath-taking ceremony

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held at the historic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital around noon.

Some other cabinet ministers are also likely to take oath.

“I congratulate Rekha Gupta on becoming CM designate of Delhi. I will be present during the oath-taking ceremony. Rekha Gupta is an outstanding party worker and can work and deliver,” Chief Minister Yadav said.

He further noted that, on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made provision for 33 per cent reservation for women MPs in the Parliament, on the other hand, he has nominated a woman to be Delhi’s Chief Minister.

She became the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The fourth woman to get the top job in the national capital after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP), Gupta will steer the party’s government in the city, 27 years after the last one led by Swaraj.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Gupta, security arrangements have been stepped up in and around Ramlila Ground.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has already reached the spot for Gupta’s oath-taking ceremony.

Before the oath-taking ceremony, Gupta has said that those who indulged in corruption in the last 12 years, will be held accountable.

“Anyone who indulged in corruption will have to give an account of every rupee…”, the CM-designate told the media.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections was held on February 5, and results were announced on February 8.

The BJP achieved a major victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

While Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP secured 22 seats, Congress could not open its account.