Will lay siege to police stations if party workers’ ‘harassment’ continues, warns K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday warned to lay siege to the police stations if the “harassment” of party workers continued under the state Congress government.

Addressing media persons at party headquarters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that police are “harassing” BJP workers in the state, filing FIRs without any valid reason.

He criticised the conduct of officials as an “unpardonable crime” intended to “please” the Congress.

He urged state Home Minister G. Parameshwara to address the “misconduct” of errant officials.

Vijayendra said that in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, police picked up a BJP worker named Chaya, who was conducting a membership campaign and held her at the police station until midnight.

“The police claimed they would file an FIR. When our workers and leaders rushed to the police station to inquire about the reason, they were told a story about downloading OTPs, while the harassment persisted as she was kept there until midnight,” he stated.

“The incident which occurred on Tuesday was not trivial; it is unacceptable for our woman worker to have been kept at the police station until midnight without cause.”

When asked about former BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa returning to the party and senior BJP leaders meeting him, Vijayendra said there are no talks about Eshwarappa joining back.

“The decision to be taken at the national level and if the high command asks our opinion, it would be given,” he said.

When asked about Eshwarappa’s attacks on him, Vijayendra said: “I have noticed Eshwarappa talking with concern about the BJP. Let me remind him that he was expelled for anti-party activities. He contested as an independent candidate and lost the deposit in the Lok Sabha election.”

“Eshwarappa took to anti-party activities because of love for his son. I feel sad for him,” he added.



