HHRV Protests Against Arrest of Hindu Activists for Assaulting Youth

Mangaluru: The Hindu Hitha Rakshana Vedike (HHRV) activists staged a protest against the arrest of Hindu youths in front of Sullia police station here, on September 25. The youths were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man accused of harassing a woman on a bus.

The protesters claimed the youths were wrongly accused and demanded their release. They staged a protest outside the police station, blocking the road, and later marched to the Kalkuda temple in Gandhi Nagar.

The incident occurred at Sullia Bus Station, where the man allegedly harassed a woman. When confronted by the Hindu youths, an altercation ensued, leading to the arrest.

HHRV activists condemned the arrest, calling it unjust, and demanded the immediate release of the youths. They claimed that the accused man’s actions warranted consequences.

The activists also demanded to take action against the police officers who filed false cases against the activists.