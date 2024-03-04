Will Retire from Politics If Proven have Given me 5 Paise Bribe: CM Siddaramaiah Challenges

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has instructed the Public Works Minister to give Rs 4,000 crore worth of work without a package for the benefit of small contractors. He was speaking after inaugurating the contractors’ convention held at the palace grounds on Monday.

The Chief Minister positively responded to all the demands put forward by the contractors, including the cancellation of the package scheme and payment of dues.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the then CM Basavaraja Bommai both announced in the budget that they would give 5300 crores for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project. But till today not a single rupee has been released. He said that irrespective of the central government’s non-cooperation, we will pay the contractor’s money phase by phase.

The CM challenged BJP’s criticism that he would retire from politics if it was proved that anyone had given him a bribe of five paise to LOC during the period 2013-2018 and during his second term as CM.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers Satish Jarakiholi, Bose Raju, and Jameer Ahmed Khan along with the President of the Contractors Association Kempanna and office bearers were present.