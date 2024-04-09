Will win all 28 LS seats in K’taka, present as gift to PM Modi: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: “We will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and dedicate it to Prime Minister Modi,” former Karnataka chief minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa stated, the top leadership has set a target of winning more than 400 seats. “I have assured them that I will get all 28 candidates elected from the state and send them to New Delhi. I am confident of it. I have told the same to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This time surely, we will win all seats here and present it as a gift to Prime Minister Modi,” Yediyurappa reiterated.

“Everything is in our favour. We will reach our goal. Prime Minister Modi is considering campaigning in the coastal city of Mangaluru and the capital city of Bengaluru on April 14. The programme has to be finalised,” he explained.

The rebellion and dissidence which cropped up during the allotment of tickets in BJP has been managed and everything is all right now. “I invited everyone home, held a discussion and asked them to go unitedly. Now, there are no differences,” he stated.

“The Congress has questioned our claim of winning all 28 seats. The party is calling it a dream. But, what can one expect from that party? They will have to come up with that statement and they are doing it,” Yediyurappa added.