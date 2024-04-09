CM Kejriwal to move SC challenging Delhi HC order: AAP sources



New Delhi: After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea regarding his arrest by the ED in the excise policy case, incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the order, AAP sources said.

“AAP national convenor might go to Apex Court tomorrow,” said the sources within the party.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the trial court order remanding him to the agency’s custody.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who presided over the case noted ED’s submission that Kejriwal was in possession of enough material which had led them to arrest him.

“The files and material placed before us reveal that the mandate of law was followed by the ED. The trial court order is not a two-line order. The statements with ED are of hawala dealers as well as AAP candidates in Goa elections,” the court noted.