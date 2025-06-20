Wish you a healthy and long life: Rahul Gandhi extends birthday greetings to President Murmu

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, and wished her a healthy and long life.

Taking to his official X account, Rahul Gandhi in a post said: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I wish you a healthy and long life.”

Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings to President Murmu on behalf of his party, and said that the President’s wisdom and unwavering dedication towards the country’s progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness.

Taking to his official X account, Kharge said: “On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji. May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness. We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life. @rashtrapatibhvn.”

President Murmu, who is India’s first tribal President and assumed the office in 2022, turned 67 on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in extending greetings to President Murmu on her birthday.

Praising her unwavering commitment to public service and inclusive development, PM Modi said that her life and leadership continue to inspire millions across India.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his greetings via X, writing: “Warm birthday wishes to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji. Her journey from grassroots to the highest constitutional post reflects the strength of India’s democracy. Her steadfast commitment to social justice, empowerment of the poor and inclusive growth continues to inspire the nation. Wishing her a long, healthy and fulfilling life in service of the nation.”

Union Minister and BJP President, J.P. Nadda, also extended wishes to the President, saying: “On behalf of millions of workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu ji on the auspicious occasion of her birthday. Your contribution towards the upliftment of tribal areas and towards education and health is incomparable. The country is benefiting from your long-term experience of public service. Your dedication towards public welfare and building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is inspiring. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared his message: “Respected President Droupadi Murmu ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health, long life and happy life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings and wrote: “Symbol of service and simplicity, Honorable President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu ji. Heartiest congratulations on her birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for your long, healthy and glorious life.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conveyed her greetings to President Murmu and wrote: “Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji. Her life exemplifies courage, service, and the spirit of inclusive progress. Rising from humble beginnings through tireless dedication, she has become a beacon of hope for every Indian, especially for women & the underprivileged. Her deep commitment to social justice, education & holistic national development continues to inspire our collective journey toward a more equitable and empowered India. On this special day, I offer my heartfelt prayers to Lord Jagannath for her long life, good health, and continued strength to guide the nation with her wisdom and grace.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin joined in extending wishes.

“Birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu. Wishing you good health, peace, and happiness in your service to the nation,” CM Stalin wrote on X.

President Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised sections and deepening democratic values.