With New Kadri Market to Open Soon MCC Sets Deadline for e-Auction of Stalls by Dec End

Mangaluru: While the three other new Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), namely Urwa Market, Kavoor Market and Alake Market are yet to be occupied by traders, here we have yet another new Kadri Market built at a cost of Rs 12.3 Crore which is on the final stages of opening soon, the MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the e-tender process for the allotment of stalls to traders at the newly constructed Kadri Market Complex will be completed within 15 days. Shetty said that 36 traders, who are presently carrying out business in temporary stalls provided by the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) near the new market complex, will be given priority while allotting the stalls through the e-tender process.

He further said “Some minor works are pending in the new market building and the same will be completed at the earliest to open the market for public use. The Kadri Market project was taken up for Rs 12.3 crore jointly through the funds from Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) and MCC. While Rs 8.6 crore was availed through the KUIDFC, the city corporation has sanctioned Rs 3.6 crore. A work order for the construction of the three-floor Kadri Market building was given on March 5, 2019,”

FROM THE MAKESHIFT TEMPORARY MARKET, TRADERS WILL HAVE TO MOVE INTO…..

It is learnt that a review meeting on the Kadri Market development project was held and a decision was taken to expedite the process of stall allotment. It may be recalled that the minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh had directed the MCC officials to complete the work on markets in the city at the earliest. Officials said the plinth area of the lower basement of the market complex has 1,090.2 square metres built-up area and the upper basement has 924.2 square metres. Both the lower and upper basements will be reserved for parking of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles.

…..NEW KADRI MARKET WHICH IS BUILT RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE TEMPORARY MARKET

The lower ground floor with a plinth area of 957.1 square metres will have eight stalls for fish, two for dry fish, two for selling shellfish, one egg stall, five chicken stalls, three mutton stalls, three beef stalls, one pork stall and other shops. While the upper ground floor with a plinth area of 989.5 square metres will have provisions for 12 vegetable shops, four fruit stalls, four flower stalls, one canteen, and other shops, sources said that the first floor with a plinth area of 986.7 sq mt, second floor with 986.82 sq mt and third floor with 987.23 sq mt plinth area will be reserved for office purposes.

Norbert Crasta, a poultry dealer having four stalls speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” Even though no one from MCC has approached me with the new details of our shifting to the new market and also that I am not aware of the e-auction, I am excited to move into the new, market once it opens, since it has been kind of hectic doing business in this temporary market for months. Hope the old traders and also the new ones will cooperate with the terms and conditions of MCC, and move into the new facility with no hassles or controversies”

Hope this New Kadri Market will not follow like the other three new markets, where the traders are reluctant to move in due to exorbitant deposits and rent, and other convenient facilities of their choice. Let’s keep our fingers crossed to see the fate of the New Kadri Market all set to open in the near future.