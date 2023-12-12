MCC to Conduct Survey to Identify the Homeless & Provide them Shelters



Mangaluru: With an objective of identifying homeless people in the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to conduct a survey. The City Corporation will conduct a survey through a third-party agency or an NGO. The survey will identify homeless people, who are living by the side of roads, bus stands, corridors of shopping complexes, old buildings and other public places.

MCC council chief whip Premanand Shetty said that the exercise is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya YojanaNational Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) to provide shelters to homeless people in the city. “The city corporation has provided three night shelters for the convenience of people, who are forced to sleep by the side of roads and other public places. The shelters are being run by the MCC through agencies and people may utilize the facility. The survey will ascertain the number of people found on roadsides and other public places,” he said, adding that people should not be found sleeping by the side of roads or any other public places when the city corporation has already provided facilities for them to stay at the night shelters.

The survey will be conducted as per the guidelines of the DAY-NULM. Coordinating NGOs MCC commissioner Anand CL said the city corporation has already invited quotations from interested NGOs to conduct a third-party survey. “The city corporation has provided night shelters at Bunder, Urwa Market and Surathkal. The centres will also provide health check-ups. Further, eligible beneficiaries may also receive benefits under social security schemes. General public may contact the coordinating NGO representatives if they find homeless people sleeping on the streets,” he said.

The contact numbers are 9845567552 (Bunder), 9164632658 (Urwa Market) and 9844023564 (Surathkal)