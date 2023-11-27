With shrinking presence, Congress & BSP get smaller offices in UP Vidhan Bhawan



Lucknow: In keeping with their shrinking presence in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been reassigned smaller offices in the Vidhan Bhavan for the upcoming winter session scheduled from Tuesday.

Earlier, both parties were allotted larger offices.

Currently, the Congress has only two members in the state Assembly and the BSP merely one.

“The offices of the political parties have been shifted temporarily due to the ongoing renovation works in the Vidhan Bhavan,” an official said. “After the refurbishment work is over, the reallotment of offices to various political parties will be done,” an official added.

Rule 157 (2) of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly clearly mentions that political parties that have a minimum of 25 members or above will be allotted offices by the secretariat.

The party offices will then be provided staff and telephone connection.

The speaker of the Assembly takes the decision on the allotment of the offices to various political parties, the official further said.

The BJP has 254 members and Samajwadi Party has 109 in the 18th Legislative Assembly and they are being allotted larger offices in view of the tally.

Both the parties (Congress and the BSP) have been shifted from the larger officers allotted earlier to the smaller ones now, he said.

The Apna Dal (S) that has 13 MLAs, Rashtriya Lok Dal with 9 MLAs, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party with six MLAs, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal ( NISHAD) with six MLAs and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik with two MLAs, have been allotted offices in the Vidhan Bhavan.

Principal secretary, Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Dubey said the offices of Congress and BSP have been shifted for renovation.

Both the parties would be moved to their respective offices once the renovation is complete, he added.