Woman Assaults Asha Worker in Bantwal

Mangaluru: An Asha worker was assaulted in Kukkipadi, Bantwal under the Punjalkatte Police station limits here on May 11.

On May 10, when Asha worker Pushpalatha questioned Srimathi about the people gathered in front of her house, Srimathi assaulted Pushpalatha with a broom.

It is learnt that Srimathi’s husband Vishwanath is involved in black magic and people come to his house to meet him. When many people had gathered there without maintaining social distance, Pushpalatha questioned Srimathi. Srimathi who did not like Pushpalatha questioning her, assaulting Pushpalatha.

The Asha worker informed the Kukkipadi Panchayat member Yogish Acharya who reached the spot. Srimathi again tried to assault Yogish and also used foul language against Yogish and Pushpalatha.