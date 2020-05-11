Spread the love



















Karnataka decides on compulsory 2 weeks quarantine for those returning to state

Bengaluru(ET): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday cleared a list of protocols for people of Karnataka returning from other states as well as from overseas.

Those who want to return to Karnataka must register online, and those who were stranded in other states or countries due to the lockdown will be allowed to return.

The applicants must inform their place of arrival and date while registering, and they will be allowed according to the availability of quarantining facilities, according to a press release from the CM’s office.

All those who arrive shall be kept under quarantine for two weeks, and only those who are ready to undergo quarantine must register their names. The government, the CM’s office said, will reimburse the train fare of only those who return from other states by train. They must be tested for Covid 19, even if they were tested in other state.

In another significant decision, the government decided not to bring back the body of anyone from Karnataka who dies while in another state. The last rites in such cases shall have to be performed in the state where the death occurred, it was decided.



