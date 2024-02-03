Woman found murdered at her house in Delhi



New Delhi: A 38-year-old woman was found dead at her house in north Delhi’s Burari area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kavita, a resident of Khadda Colony, Burari.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Friday, a call was received at Burari police station regarding murder of a woman in the area following which police teams were rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, a woman was found dead in the room. “Immediately, the crime and FSL teams were informed to inspect the scene. After inspection of SOC by FSL and crime team, the body was shifted to Burari Hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena.

“A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is under progress,” the DCP added.