Woman in MP’s Jhabua dies after being beaten with chains by tantric



Bhopal: A 34-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district died after she was beaten by a tantric with an iron chain as part of a rite.

As per information, the woman, identified as Manjita, 34, in Naganwat village, could not conceive a child in 15 years of marriage, which made her family take her to a tantrik for a “remedy”.

In the process of tantra kriya, the woman was beaten up for three consecutive days, which ultimately led to her death on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case in the matter and started an investigation.

Manjita had got married to Prakash Damor 15 years ago, but could not conceive a child since then.

Her in-laws and parents then took her to a tantric in a nearby locality and he kept beating her, claiming she was possessed by an evil spirit. The woman became unconscious on the third day.

By the time, the family brought her to the hospital, she had died.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination on Thursday. However, the doctors who did the autopsy said that there are definitely marks of beating on the body, but the cause of death is not clear.

Jhabua SP Agam Jain said a case has been registered and further action would be taken on the basis of the outcome of the investigation.