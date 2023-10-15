Woman killed by leopard in Gujarat’s Navsari

Navsari (Gujarat): A 24-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Gujarat’s Navsari district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Sadakpore village, situated within Chikhli taluka, late on Saturday night, Forest Department officials said

Preliminary findings suggest that the young woman, identified as Chhaya Patel, fell victim to a leopard while venturing out to relieve herself, Chikhli Range Forest Officer Akash Padshala said.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her neck and other parts of her body, succumbing to her injuries on the spot. When she failed to return home, her family members and fellow villagers embarked on a search, eventually discovering her body. Subsequently, a case of accidental death has been registered at the Chikhli police station.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the assistance of the police has been sought to ensure that no foul play was involved.

To address the immediate threat posed by the leopard, the Forest Department has taken measures by setting up cages in the vicinity.

Gujarat has witnessed a notable rise in its leopard population, with the latest census revealing that the state is home to 2,274 of these magnificent creatures in 2023, marking a substantial 63 percent increase from the count of 1,395 recorded in 2016.