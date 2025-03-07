Women of Prayagraj embrace self-reliance with Holi-centric startup

Prayagraj: With Holi just around the corner, a wave of empowerment is sweeping through the women of Prayagraj, who have come together under the ‘Startup India’ initiative to launch businesses focussed on creating and selling Holi-centric items.

These women are now producing Kachri Papad, chips, and herbal gulal, marking a significant shift in their lives towards self-reliance and financial independence. What was once a dream of empowerment is now a reality, as these women are experiencing new-found economic freedom and personal growth.

The success of this initiative has brought a sense of pride and joy to many.

“No woman in our society can say today that she has no work,” says a joyful member of the group.

“We have come together, formed our groups, and embraced the call for women’s empowerment, which our Prime Minister championed. Today, women across the city are not only working but thriving, making items like chips, papad, and colours that are in high demand. We’ve gained confidence, and our families are celebrating Holi with a spirit we never imagined possible before. What used to be a struggle for money, especially around festival times, has turned into an opportunity for prosperity,” she said.

For these women, the journey from feeling marginalised to becoming role models of self-sufficiency has been transformative.

“Earlier, it was just one income, but now, three women in the house — my daughter, sister, and I — are working together,” shares Abha Singh, a member of one such group.

“This has not only changed how we celebrate festivals, but it has also made us more connected as a family. The money earned from making and selling these items has relieved our financial worries, and we feel empowered like never before,” she added.

Abha highlights how the Prime Minister’s focus on women’s empowerment has made a tangible difference in their lives.

“We have learned everything ourselves and started our businesses. What began as small initiatives has now spread across Prayagraj, and we’ve connected with many other women, reducing the cost of these items while also earning a livelihood. It’s given us a sense of identity, and I can proudly say that today, we are known in Prayagraj for our work.”

The women’s initiative goes beyond just business—it’s also about offering products that benefit the health of the community.

Roomi Chauhan, another entrepreneur in the group, explains, “We are making organic gulal that is not only safe for the skin but also environmentally friendly. People are increasingly aware of the health risks of chemical-based products, and our organic gulal is in high demand. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that our products are bringing joy and safety to families during Holi.”

Sanjana Bhartiya, another group member said, “The term ‘startup’ was new to us, but thanks to the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we’ve been able to tap into this opportunity. Women like us are learning, working, and earning together. It’s an exciting time for us, and the empowerment we feel is beyond words.”