Women’s Jr Asia Cup: India romp to dominant 5-0 win over Malaysia

Muscat: Penalty-corner expert Deepika netted a hat-trick as the Indian junior women’s hockey team continued its winning momentum with a commanding 5-0 victory over Malaysia in its second match in Pool A of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup here on Monday.

Deepika scored in the 37th, 39th and 48th minutes for her hat-trick, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (32’) and Kanika Siwach (38’) added to the scoresheet.

After a goalless first half, India found their rhythm in the last two quarters, securing a comfortable win to maintain their strong form in the tournament. India started the game strongly and dominated possession but missed out on several scoring opportunities. They earned three successive penalty corners towards the end of the first quarter, but Deepika’s attempts were saved by Malaysia’s goalkeeper, Nur Zainal.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with India continuing to dominate but lacking clinical finishing in the shooting circle and giving away possession. Malaysia attempted to break through India’s solid defence with long scooped passes, but the backline held firm, denying any significant chances.

With no goals scored, both teams headed into the dressing room disappointed at the end of the first half.

India turned the game around in the third quarter, scoring four goals in quick succession to take a commanding lead. They earned a penalty corner in the 32nd minute, and this time, instead of going for a goal, Puja Sahoo directed the ball slightly to the left, where Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke was perfectly positioned to strike it into the net. India capitalized on their newfound momentum to dominate the game. The second goal came in the 37th minute when India converted another penalty corner. Star drag-flicker Deepika showcased her expertise, firing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper to extend the lead.

Just a minute later, India launched a quick counterattack as Binima Dhan dribbled down the right flank and set up Kanika Siwach, who scored a stunning field goal from distance. In the 39th minute, Lalrinpuii was fouled by Malaysia’s goalkeeper, earning India a penalty stroke. Deepika stepped up and confidently scored from the spot. In the final quarter, India earned another penalty corner in the 48th minute, and Deepika capitalized with a low-driven shot past the goalkeeper to complete her hat-trick, taking India’s score to 5-0 by the end of the match.

India next play China on Wednesday (December 11) at 20:30 hours IST. Both India and China have won two matches in the five-team Pool A. Thailand and Bangladesh are the other teams in Pool A while Pool B comprises Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.-