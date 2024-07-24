Won’t step back even an inch from special status demand: Tejashwi

Patna: While the NDA leaders in Bihar hailed the Union Budget on Tuesday for the announcements made for the state, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said the Budget has once again let down the people of Bihar.

The Union Budget on Tuesday announced some big-ticket measures for Bihar with an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects, besides outlining plans for new airports and sports infrastructure in the state. The government will also provide Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation, as per the Budget announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Reacting to the Budget, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X, “A revival plan was needed to take Bihar on the path of progress, for which a special package along with the status of a special state was urgently needed.

“Those who call routine allocations and previously approved, scheduled, and allocated schemes new gifts should not insult Bihar. To stop migration, remove the backwardness of the state, and ensure a better future for the youth. We will not step back even an inch from our demand for special state status.”

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said the Centre has prioritised Bihar in the Budget, which is designed to significantly enhance the state’s development.

“The Central government has opened its treasury for Bihar, which emerged as the most special state in the Budget announcements,” Hussain said.

Outlining the several measures announced in the Budget for Bihar, Hussain said, “The Centre has included the state in the Purvodaya scheme with a provision of Rs 26,000 crore for road construction. Allocation of Rs 22,000 crore has been made for power projects, including the Pirpainti power project in Bhagalpur. The Finance Minister has also announced new airports in the state.”

“Overall, Modi 3.0 has given a lot of gifts to Bihar, for which all Biharis are grateful,” Hussain added.