Worker Killed in Lightning Strike Amid Thunderstorm in Kundapur

Kundapur: A labourer was killed by lightning near the Arate Bridge on National Highway-66 on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ashutosh (35), a labourer from Punjab. Another worker, Lavjot Singh (28), sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Repair work on the old Arate bridge has been underway for the past few days. The accident occurred on Thursday evening while workers from Punjab were engaged in the bridge repair work.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning began lashing the taluk during the evening hours. While the workers from Punjab were engaged in repairs, lightning struck the area, seriously injuring both Ashutosh and Lavjot Singh. Efforts were made to rush them to the hospital immediately after the incident; however, Ashutosh died on the way, while Lavjot Singh is currently undergoing treatment at the Kundapur Government Hospital.

Rainfall was reported across the taluk on Thursday evening, bringing temporary relief from the intense heat that had persisted for the past few days. However, the thunderstorm disrupted normal life for some time and also caused power outages in several areas.