Working with actor Rao Ramesh was both exciting and challenging, says Sundeep Kishan

Chennai: Actor Sundeep Kishan, whose camaraderie and onscreen chemistry with veteran actor Rao Ramesh in his most recent film ‘Mazaka’ have come in for praise, says that working with the gifted comedian “was both exciting and challenging.”

Sundeep Kishan’s latest film, ‘Mazaka’, has been winning hearts, and one of the highlights of the movie is his dynamic on-screen chemistry with veteran actor Rao Ramesh. The duo’s comedic timing and effortless camaraderie have left audiences entertained, adding an extra layer of fun to the film.

Talking about his experience working with Rao Ramesh, Sundeep shared, “Rao Ramesh is an incredible actor, and working with him in a comedy film was both exciting and challenging. His spontaneity and on-the-spot improvisations kept everyone on their toes. Luckily, comedy is one of my strengths. So, I was able to keep up with his energy effortlessly. After a long time, I’ve done a full-fledged comedy film, and I’m confident the audience will thoroughly enjoy it!”

With ‘Mazaka’ marking Sundeep’s return to the comedy genre, his effortless screen presence and rapport with Rao Ramesh have become a major talking point among fans.

His ability to switch between humour and emotion seamlessly has further solidified his place as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. As the film continues to entertain audiences, their comic duo remains one of its biggest highlights.

Meanwhile, Sundeep is gearing up for his next big-screen outing alongside Sanjay Jason, the son of well known Tamil film actor and politician Vijay. Interestingly, Sanjay Jason, who has studied film production at the Toronto Film Film School and screenwriting in London, will be making his debut as director with this film.

On the OTT front, Sundeep Kishen will be seen in one of the most anticipated web series, ‘The Family Man Season 3’. He will also be seen in ‘Super Subbu’, which is set to bring another intriguing character to life.