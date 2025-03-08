Illegal cattle transport vehicle accident: Suspects attempt to escape by jumping into the river!

Udupi: On Friday evening, a vehicular accident in Kundapur, involving a Swift car illegally transporting cattle, precipitated a dramatic escape attempt and subsequent apprehension of three suspects. The incident occurred near Guddammadi Cross within the Gangolli police jurisdiction, where the Swift collided with a Bolero pickup truck. Following the collision, the occupants of the Swift abandoned the vehicle and attempted to evade capture by plunging into the nearby Souparnika River.

Despite their efforts, law enforcement, with the assistance of local residents, successfully apprehended Mohammed Abid, Mohammed Aban, and Mohammed Shinan. The primary suspect, identified as Tauheed, is currently at large, having successfully navigated the river to freedom.

The accident revealed the Swift car was illegally transporting a bull, initiating an investigation into the clandestine operation. The apprehended individuals are now in police custody, and a formal case has been registered at the Gangolli police station.

Authorities are actively pursuing Tauheed and have initiated a broader investigation into the illegal cattle transportation racket suspected to be prevalent in the region. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced in combating such criminal activities and the persistent efforts required to maintain law and order.