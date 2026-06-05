World Environment Day Celebrated at New Mangalore Port Authority

Mangaluru: World Environment Day was observed at New Mangalore Port Authority on 05.06.2026 with great enthusiasm under the global theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Future.”

To mark the occasion and reaffirm NMPA’s commitment to environmental sustainability and green initiatives, a plantation drive was organised within the Port premises. Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, planted a sapling along with Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA, and Shri Rajashekhar Puranik, Senior Environment Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mangalore. Officers, employees, and staff of the Port actively participated in the plantation drive.

As part of its sustained commitment towards environmental conservation, NMPA has already established and maintains nearly 649 acres of green belt within and around the Port area with the plantation of various species of trees. The Port has also undertaken several eco-friendly initiatives, including 100% solarisation, rainwater harvesting, a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station, a 1.2 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, Solid Waste Management, induction of electric vehicles, a Slop reception facility, Shore power at berth, and other sustainable environmental management measures aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting green port practices.

Later in the day, a stage programme was organised at the Port premises. The function was presided over by Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA. Shri Rajashekhar Puranik, Senior Environment Officer, KSPCB, Mangalore, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, CVO, NMPA, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Shri Ravindra Reddy, Chief Engineer (Civil), NMPA, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of environmental protection, sustainability, and collective responsibility towards safeguarding nature for future generations.

During his address at the World Environment Day programme, Shri Rajashekhar Puranik, Senior Environment Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mangalore, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board towards environmental protection, pollution control, sustainable waste management, and promotion of eco-friendly practices across the State.

He appreciated Mangaluru for its rich greenery, ecological balance, and comparatively cleaner environment, stating that the city continues to remain one of the greener coastal regions of Karnataka. He also commended the proactive environmental initiatives undertaken by New Mangalore Port Authority, particularly the development and maintenance of extensive green belt areas, pollution mitigation measures, solarisation initiatives, and sustainable environmental management practices being implemented within the Port premises.

In her address during the World Environment Day celebrations at New Mangalore Port Authority, Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, emphasized the critical importance of environmental protection and sustainability in ensuring a healthier and greener future for the coming generations. Referring to the global theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Future.”, she stated that environmental conservation is no longer a choice but a collective responsibility for society. She highlighted that a clean and green environment positively impacts the well-being and quality of life of people and stressed the need for preserving nature through collective efforts. Appreciating Mangaluru for its greenery and comparatively lower pollution levels, she noted that NMPA has been consistently implementing several eco-friendly initiatives, including Sewage Treatment Plants, green belt development, pollution control measures, solarisation, and sustainable environmental management practices in line with the guidelines of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Shri Deepak Rath, Chief Mechanical Engineer, NMPA, rendered the vote of thanks. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, employees, and staff members of NMPA, reaffirming the Port’s continued commitment towards environmental stewardship and sustainable development.