K’taka: Muniyappa withdraws refusal after Rahul Gandhi’s assurance

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and Minister K.H. Muniyappa, who had publicly expressed dissatisfaction over portfolio-related issues, has withdrawn his decision not to assume charge of the Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies after receiving assurances from Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Muniyappa on Friday met LoP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, where he conveyed his concerns. During the discussions, Rahul Gandhi reportedly assured him that the issues would be resolved.

Following the meeting, Muniyappa told the media that he was satisfied with the assurances and said, “I am happy,” indicating that he is no longer pursuing his decision not to assume the new role.

The development comes amid internal discussions within the Karnataka Congress leadership over cabinet portfolio allocations.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is understood to have raised the issue of dissatisfaction among ministers during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru for AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s Rajya Sabha nomination filing.

Sources said the resignation of Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy was also brought to Rahul Gandhi’s attention during the discussions, along with Muniyappa’s dissatisfaction over portfolio allocation.

With the party leadership stepping in to address the concerns, Muniyappa has backed away from his decision not to assume charge of the allocated ministry. However, Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who announced his resignation, is still upset and refusing to withdraw, according to insiders.

It can be recalled that Muniyappa, earlier in the day, expressed strong dissatisfaction over the allocation of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and announced that he would not assume charge of the ministry.

The senior minister urged the party’s high command to rectify what he termed as a wrong done to him.

The move follows a similar development in which senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced his resignation, citing displeasure over portfolio allocation.

Sources stated that ministers are unhappy with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, and former CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, being given plum posts.

Speaking in Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday, Muniyappa said he would not take charge as Food Minister. “I will not take charge of the Food Department,” he stated.

He added that the party high command should recognise the seniority of leaders and address issues with portfolio allocation. “Until then, I will not take charge of the ministry allotted to me,” he reiterated.

Muniyappa, who previously served as a Union Minister in the then UPA governments at the Centre, said he has extensive administrative experience. He stressed that the responsibility lies with the high command to ensure proper allocation of portfolios and to communicate decisions that uphold leadership seniority and public trust.

He also said that Mallikarjun Kharge should have taken steps to accommodate all leaders. “He is in a position like a mother and should have taken everyone along. I believe he will address and correct the issue,” Muniyappa said.

A seven-time Member of Parliament and current MLA from Devanahalli, Muniyappa hails from the Dalit community and is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Karnataka Congress.

A former Union Minister, he is known for his loyalty to the party and his people-friendly approach. He previously served as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. His daughter, M. Roopakala Shashidhar, is a two-time MLA representing the KGF seat.



